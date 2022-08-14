Wangaratta Rovers believe new coach Sam Murray can take the club higher in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Murray was named as coach immediately after the club's season-defining 17-point win over Corowa-Rutherglen on Saturday.
"When we made the announcement in the rooms after the game it was overwhelming the support he's got," Hawks' football operations manager Barry Sullivan indicated.
Murray has a two-year deal, but he will have a full dress rehearsal on Saturday when coach Daryn Cresswell travels to South Australia to watch his son Jake play for South Adelaide.
Cresswell reaffirmed he will step down at the end of the season to watch Jake and younger son Josh play after taking over the club following the 2018 season.
"He was very impressive, he'd really put a lot of thought into it," Sullivan praised of Murray's successful application.
"He continues to impress, the way he thinks about the game, and his style that he's going to bring to the club, it's really encouraging.
"From where we were four years ago (after a winless wooden spoon) to where we are now, we've got confidence that Sam can even take us to a new level."
Rovers haven't played finals since 2014, but qualified last year, only for COVID to derail it when NSW went into lockdown on August 14, which was a year ago on Sunday.
The Hawks are currently fifth, on percentage, with only two games left.
"It's a great honor and responsibility that I'm really excited for, we've got a great footy club," Murray enthused.
Sullivan says a lot of the players have already signed for next year.
