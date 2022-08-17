The Border Mail
News/Court and Crime

Police watching car before modified firearm found hidden inside

By Wodonga Court
August 17 2022 - 10:30pm
A man who left a modified gel blaster capable of firing a real bullet in his car told police he found it while using a metal detector at Mungabareena Reserve.

