The Murray Bushrangers suffered a fourth straight single-figure loss in extraordinary circumstances against Bendigo on Sunday.
The Bushies led by three points and then forced a behind, but were ahead by two points when the siren sounded.
Advertisement
However, the umpires called a density rule.
In the junior representative league, defending teams must have five players in their forward half of the ground. so they can't clog up the play.
The home team received a free kick and when the visitors placed the ball on the ground, instead of throwing it back to the opponent, the Pioneers received a 50m penalty and slotted the goal from the goal square.
Bushies' coach Mark Brown showed tremendous composure to not comment on the unique circumstances.
"We had a solid first quarter, but after that we got out-worked, out-muscled, that's been a common theme over the last month," he revealed.
"We're starting to look gassed and that's been a tradition if you look at the history of the club, the kids start to drop off a cliff on the back of the travel, but that's not an excuse, we understand that's going to be the case, we've got to find that extra gas for 100 minutes of tough footy."
Centre half-back Ryan Eyers was outstanding, Ewan Mackinlay was sharp in the midfield, while Ollie Hollands and Harry Hewitt were also strong.
ALSO IN SPORT:
If the Bushies had won, they would have played at home in the sudden death final, but are now away on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.