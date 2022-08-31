AUSTRALIAN singer-songwriter Guy Sebastian has announced a regional tour of the eastern states.
Following his 2022 sold-out National Arena T.R.U.T.H. Tour, Sebastian, together with his full band, will hit the road again for an East Coast regional tour through Victoria, NSW, Queensland (and a stopover in Canberra) in November and early December with his T.R.U.T.H. On The East Side Tour.
The tour will come to Albury Entertainment Centre on Monday, November 28, and Tuesday, November 29.
Sebastian and his band will perform some of his most popular tracks from across his career including hit single Believer, ARIA Song Of The Year & 4 x platinum mega smash Choir, fight song Before I Go, the upbeat Love on Display and the mesmerising power anthem Standing With You.
Fans will also be delighted by Sebastian's biggest songs including Bloodstone and global hit Battle Scars and many more smash singles.
"I love getting out to regional Australia; the obvious beauty of our countryside is one thing, but it's the people in these towns who make travelling this show regionally worth all the effort," Sebastian said.
"There is something about these intimate venues that makes me feel at home, like I'm surrounded by family; every show is different.
"I look forward to bringing the next chapter of the T. R. U. T. H. tour to the East Coast of Australia and connecting with fans and friends once again.
"And if I can wrangle some extra time there may be a round of golf with a few of my band members!"
Sebastian's recent national T.R.U.T.H. tour broke records across Australia including two venue sales records at Sydney's Super Aware Theatre and Melbourne's Margaret Court Arena.
Sebastian will donate $1 for each ticket sold to The Sebastian Foundation, a charity he set up with his wife, Jules, to promote adolescent mental health and wellbeing.
