The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury police keen to expand mobile CCTV used to target hoons, crime

By Blair Thomson
September 25 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The mobile unit was deployed to East Street in Albury following a spate of fires. Picture by Mark Jesser

Police and Albury Council staff are keen to continue using a mobile security camera trailer following a trial and expand the program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.