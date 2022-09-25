Albury police keen to expand mobile CCTV used to target hoons, crime

Police and Albury Council staff are keen to continue using a mobile security camera trailer following a trial and expand the program.
The mobile unit, which includes two cameras and an automatic number plate recognition system, was launched last December to target hoon driving and other offences.
The unit has been used in areas including the Albury skate park, Noreuil Park on Australia Day and Mungabareena Reserve.
More than 200,000 vehicle number plates have been scanned, but the number plate technology hasn't been used since March.
The Environment Protection Authority has also used the mobile unit to investigate illegal waste dumping.
A report to be considered by councillors on Monday night recommends the trial be continued and possibly expanded, depending on finances.
The report doesn't explain why the number plate scanner has stopped being used.
Council staff recommend grant money be sought to expand the mobile network.
"AlburyCity is committed to the safety and security of our community," staff said.
"We recognise that effective community safety and crime prevention requires a collaborative approach by working with our partners and the community to deliver community safety outcomes.
"The success of the mobile CCTV trailer enabled us to work together with NSW Police to help provide a safer environment, reduce crime levels by deterring potential offenders and aid in crime detection and apprehension of offenders."
Police said the system had had "a great impact on preventing and reporting crime".
"Police have utilised the CCTV trailer in many investigations with positive results," officers Mick Stoltenberg and Pat Skinner said.
"The trailer has also been utilised by police to prevent on-going or repetitive offences by offenders, as well as safety control, at large gatherings such as local AFL games and crowd control during large events.
"Police have received great feedback from community members about the capability to use the CCTV trailer.
"The aptitude of the CCTV trailer is vast and has a great impact on preventing and reporting crime.
"It would be the recommendation of the Murray River Police that the program continue with the opportunities to grow and expand."
