Glenroy woman was arrested at Holbrook, had a 'middle' mid-range PCA reading

By Albury Court
October 17 2022 - 8:00am
No jail time for mum who went driving the morning after she downed bourbon

A Glenroy woman who a magistrate previously suggested could be facing jail for drink-driving has instead been placed on a court order.

