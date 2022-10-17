No jail time for mum who went driving the morning after she downed bourbon

A Glenroy woman who a magistrate previously suggested could be facing jail for drink-driving has instead been placed on a court order.
Lyndall Maree Garner had been urged to "work out who's going to care" for her 16-year-old autistic son before fronting for sentence.
Garner told arresting police she had consumed nearly a bottle of Jim Beam at her parents' home in the 11 hours from 3pm the previous day.
While she was out, her son was looked after by his older brother.
But sitting Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin took a different line on Monday in sentencing Garner on a charge of driving with a mid-range prescribed concentration of alcohol.
Ms McLaughlin noted how Garner's reading, of 0.098, was not "just into" the mid-range but higher.
She also pointed to her having committed a morning-after offence.
"I accept you had ceased drinking the night before," Ms McLaughlin said, though she clearly was not aware of how much she drank and her body's metabolism rate in shedding the alcohol from her system.
Ms McLaughlin said it was "significant" that Garner had four previous related matters.
Garner was fined $900, put on a six-month community corrections order and disqualified from driving for three months, expiring on October 23.
The court heard previously how police were driving south in Albury Street, Holbrook, on July 23 just after 9.30am when they directed Garner to pull over for a random breath test.
