The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: I hope leaders see energy is the real emergency, not climate

By Letters to the Editor
October 23 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rooftop solar is fine to reduce our household energy bills but industry needs base load power 24/7, a reader says. File picture

Energy is the real emergency

With all the rhetoric coming out of Canberra re climate emergency in recent days is it any wonder people are afraid and our youth are having mental issues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.