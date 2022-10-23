YOUR SAY: I hope leaders see energy is the real emergency, not climate

It is a system that only works 50 per cent of the time and with a winter like we have had sometimes not at all. It will require tens of billions of dollars to rewire the transmission grid to bring power from solar and wind farms. We will need massive amount of batteries to store energy and along with solar panels and wind turbines all which have a limited life and need to be replaced. Products which all come out of China. Rooftop solar is fine to reduce our household energy bills but industry needs base load power 24/7.

