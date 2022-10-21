Isaac Muller has left Wodonga Raiders to sign for O and M rivals Albury.
The 200cm ruckman has joined the Tigers on a three-year deal in a major boost to Albury's premiership hopes, while leaving a gaping hole at Birallee Park.
Muller, the former North Albury coach, was joint-fourth in this year's Morris medal count and took out Raiders' best and fairest.
"I want to thank Marc Almond and Wodonga Raiders for the past two seasons," Muller said.
"I have the utmost respect for Marc and the playing group and I've made lasting memories and friendships.
"I realise some people may not agree with or understand my decision, however after much deliberation and discussion with those closest to me, I feel the time is right for me to make this move.
"I'm thrilled to be joining the Albury Tigers as I already have some close connections within the playing group.
"My hunger for success aligns with the ethos of the Albury Tigers Club and I look forward to the opportunities that present through dedication and hard work."
Muller's arrival at the Sportsground comes a week after Elliott Powell's return to the club and Albury co-coach Anthony Miles is thrilled to put such a significant piece into the jigsaw.
"It's massive," Miles said.
"It doesn't guarantee you anything but it was an area we looked at, at the end of the year and said 'we need to get some support around our young ruckmen' and Isaac certainly brings that.
"Isaac was really keen to show a strong commitment so he's come to us for three years to show how serious he is about buying into the Albury footy club.
"Isaac and his wife Chloe are expecting their first child in January and the age demographic at Albury is a little bit older with a lot of kids around the place so it's a place where his family can come and really be involved.
"We believe he's got his best footy still ahead of him, which is exciting, particularly after the year he's had."
