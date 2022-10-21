The Border Mail
Isaac Muller joins Albury Tigers from Wodonga Raiders

By Steve Tervet
Updated October 21 2022 - 4:08am, first published 4:00am
Albury's new recruit Isaac Muller. Picture by James Wiltshire

Isaac Muller has left Wodonga Raiders to sign for O and M rivals Albury.

