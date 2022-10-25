A North East Vietnam veteran turned disability worker has been nominated as a finalist for Victoria's Senior Australian of the Year award.
Wodonga's 2022 Citizen of the Year David Martin OAM, the long-standing chief executive officer of the Murray Valley Centre that provides training to people with disabilities, is one of four nominees for the state honour.
The 73-year-old served in the Australian Army for 21 years and has been an active member of the RSL since 1969.
He received life membership in 2004 and was awarded the RSL Meritorious Service Medal in 2016.
A member and three-time president of the Rutherglen RSL sub-branch since 1985, Mr Martin has been a driving force behind the town's memorial gardens, which tells the story of the community's service and sacrifice through Australia's conflicts.
He has dedicated 20 years to Legacy clubs around Australia that care for military widows and children, as well as veteran's families.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Martin said the nomination came as a surprise.
"I think it's great that local people are recognised for their efforts and what they do throughout their lives," he said.
"At 73, I feel very honoured that I'm still able to work and assist people where I can."
Sixteen people are in the running to be named the Victoria Australian of the Year, Victoria Senior Australian of the Year, Victoria Young Australian of the Year and Victoria Local Hero to be announced on Tuesday, November 8, at a ceremony at Government House in Melbourne.
National Australia Day Council chief executive Karlie Brand congratulated the nominees on their recognition.
"The 2023 Victorian nominees are a diverse group of achievers and community contributors," she said.
"Their endeavours remind us of the power we all have to make a difference."
The four winners will join the other state and territory recipients as national finalists for the national awards announcement on January 25, 2023, in Canberra.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.