The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Vietnam veteran and disability worker David Martin OAM a Victoria Senior Australian of the Year finalist

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated October 25 2022 - 1:50am, first published 1:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After winning Wodonga's 2022 Citizen of the Year, Vietnam veteran and Murray Valley Centre chief executive David Martin has been nominated as a finalist for the Victoria Senior Australian of the Year.

A North East Vietnam veteran turned disability worker has been nominated as a finalist for Victoria's Senior Australian of the Year award.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.