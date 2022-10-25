AN Albury hotel has the best cocktail list in NSW - officially.
Public House Albury won the Australian Hotels Association NSW Awards of Excellence 2022 Best Cocktail List, which was announced in Sydney on Monday night.
Public House Albury owner-operator Jodie Tiernan said the team was thrilled to win the award against 13 other finalists from Sydney, The Entrance and Gosford.
She said 20 staff and family went to Barangaroo for the first awards ceremony since the global pandemic.
"We were absolutely stoked!" she said.
Ms Tiernan said they offered 49 cocktails; each with a unique back story.
They introduced cocktail trees - comprising 12 pre-made drinks - in early 2020 after Ms Tiernan saw them in Britain the year before.
"We wanted to do something different that wasn't offered anywhere else in Australia," Ms Tiernan said.
A finalist in six categories, Public House Albury will progress to the national awards for its cocktail list.
