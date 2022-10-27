The Border Mail
Ex-Wodonga mayor, popular councillor John Watson quits after cancer diagnosis

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated October 27 2022 - 4:59am, first published 3:38am
Wodonga councillor and former mayor John Watson. File picture

Wodonga's most experienced councillor and former mayor John Watson has tendered his resignation following a devastating cancer diagnosis.

TH

Ted Howes

Local News

