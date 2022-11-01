Details emerge on why Dean Street eatery Urban Graze suddenly shut

Further details have emerged following the sudden closure of a popular Albury burger eatery, with an energy provider seeking close to more than $60,000 in unpaid bills and administration fees.
AGL sought a winding up order against Dean Street business Urban Graze on September 6 on the grounds it was insolvent.
The business, which had received services from AGL from 2018, closed two days later.
A business specialist acting on behalf of AGL states the eatery had owed $48,818 in unpaid gas and electricity bills.
Including winding up costs, the total debt to AGL was listed at $60,572.
A liquidator consents to being appointed to recover money from the business.
David Coyne of BRI Ferrier said up to $650 per hour would be charged to liquidate the company.
Urban Graze's registered office is in the eastern Melbourne suburb of Canterbury, with Wodonga man Sean Andrew Lefoe listed as director.
Documents show Mr Lefoe took over from Mr Conway in 2019.
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission lists Urban Graze as having $390,996 worth of shares held by three companies in Melbourne.
There are no previous payment defaults listed.
The winding up order has been listed before the Supreme Court, and was recently mentioned.
Court documents state Mr Lefoe had paid $35,000 to AGL and was due to pay a further $25,572 to the provider, inclusive of the winding up costs, on Tuesday.
Lawyers for AGL said they would accept the payments as a settlement proposal.
The matter is due to return to the Supreme Court on Wednesday next week.
The eatery had been popular.
A post on social media to nearly 7000 followers a day after the closure noted the sadness over the move.
"Yesterday we closed our doors forever," the post said.
"We weren't able to make it through.
"Thank you to all our loyal customers over the years."
