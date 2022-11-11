The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Numbers decided for contests in Benambra, Euroa and Ovens Valley ahead of Victorian election voting opening on Monday

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated November 11 2022 - 5:50pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liberal Democrats candidate Dean Rossiter (far left) joins other contenders for Benambra (from third from left) Mike Fuery, Bill Tilley, Mark Tait and Jacqui Hawkins. Election manager Trevor Deacon is furthest right. Picture by Mark Jesser.

A RECORD number of candidates will stand in the seat of Benambra at this month's Victorian election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.