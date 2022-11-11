A RECORD number of candidates will stand in the seat of Benambra at this month's Victorian election.
Eight names will appear on ballot papers, up from the previous peak of six in contests in 2018 and 2006.
At Friday's ballot draw, Animal Justice Party hope Mike Fuery scored top spot ahead of Dean Rossiter (Liberal Democrats), Luke Brady (Greens), Jacqui Hawkins (Independent), Janelle Stratton (Family First), Bill Tilley (Liberal), Mark Tait (Labor) and Adrian O'Brien (Freedom Party).
Incumbent member Bill Tilley was unfazed at being left with place No.5.
"Horses can win out of any barrier when they jump, a draw's a draw," he said.
Ms Hawkins was aided by being No.1 at the last election, but she hopes being more widely known now will be advantageous given she has No.4 place this time.
"Last time we were working with a small budget, a small campaign team and this time we've grown bigger and better and I think people are really familiar now particularly when it comes to Independents," she said.
Ms Hawkins' kitty in 2018 was $11,500 and it now stood at $60,000 and she had picked up another 30 volunteer helpers in the past two weeks.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Fuery said receiving the top position, which allows him to secure donkey votes, was a bit of beginner's luck, given he has not previously contested an election.
Mr Rossiter, 29, is a political adviser to Liberal Democrat Upper House MP Tim Quilty and moved to Wodonga four years ago to work in the MLC's High Street office.
He represented the party in the Northcote by-election in 2017, which was won by now Greens senator Lidia Thorpe, and attracted 4.1 per cent of the vote.
Ms Stratton, Mr O'Brien and Mr Brady did not attend Friday's draw.
In Ovens Valley, there will be seven candidates.
Incumbent Nationals MP Tim McCurdy will head the ballot ahead of Mark Bugge (Freedom Party), Anna Wise (Family First), Zuvele Leschen (Labor), Aisha Slater (Animal Justice), Zoe Kromar (Greens) and Julian Fidge (Liberal Democrats).
In the seat of Euroa, whose Nationals member Steph Ryan is retiring at the election, there will be seven contestants.
Labor hopeful Angela Tough drew the No.1 position and was followed by Elaine Haddock (Animal Justice), Annabelle Cleeland (Nationals), Brad Hearn (Liberal), James Bennett (Greens), Paul Bachelor (Family First) and Raymond Rowbotham (Freedom Party).
Early voting centres for the election will be open from 9am Monday in Benalla, Wangaratta and Yarrawonga for voters in Euroa and Ovens Valley.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.