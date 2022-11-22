The Border Mail
HotHouse Theatre's new season features three world premieres and sell-out hit Prima Facie

By Alice Gifford
Updated November 22 2022 - 7:07pm, first published 7:00pm
HotHouse Theatre artistic director Karla Conway said the 2023 season program that was launched overnight is a celebration of theatre's "joyous capacity" to awaken our senses and lift our spirits. Picture by James Wiltshire.

Three world premieres, a family friendly Arctic adventure, a VHS-era nostalgia trip and a West End hit are bound for the Border in the HotHouse Theatre 2023 season.

