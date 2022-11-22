Three world premieres, a family friendly Arctic adventure, a VHS-era nostalgia trip and a West End hit are bound for the Border in the HotHouse Theatre 2023 season.
Themed 'awakenings', artistic director Karla Conway said the year's program was a celebration of theatre's capacity to awaken our senses.
"A lot has changed in the world. Systems have been broken, our assumptions have been challenged, our identity evolving," Ms Conway said.
"We need to see and accept the world as it is, face reality, own it and undertake the work to do and be better," she said.
The stage season begins with a HotHouse Theatre commission, the premiere of Her by Kerryn Beatty in early March. Described as a call to women to reclaim their identity and stand in their truth, performances of Her are timed to coincide with International Women's Day.
Popularised by Jodie Comer's performance for National Theatre Live, and now a sell-out west end success, Griffin Theatre Company's original production of Suzie Miller's extraordinarily powerful Prima Facie makes its much-anticipated return in April.
In July re:group performance collective stages an epic cinematic comedy with a warm heart with the production of Coil. Set in an old school video store, and well received by critics and audiences, a movie is made live each night in Coil.
Unprecedented by Campion Decent, a reflection on the rapid increase of natural disasters, will premiere at the Butter Factory in ahead of its regional tour of NSW and Victoria.
The season will close with the world premiere of the powerful, prideful and glitter-drenched Gadigal Gal by drag icon and Gadigal Elder Nana Miss Koori. A living queer legend, and a trailblazer of drag and storytelling, Gadigal Gal is promised to be "a show to remember".
Due to popular demand, and as a season bonus for young families, Albury's own Rachel McNamara will return for an extended season of A Land of Snow and Ice in the January school holidays.
A Land of Snow and Ice is an immersive journey through a transformed Butter Factory Theatre, where children and their families are a mission into the Arctic to save the seeds of humanity.
HotHouse Theatre launched A Season of Awakenings last night at its Butter Factory Theatre at Gateway Island.
Ms Conway said change and transformation were inspirations behind the selection for the 2023 program.
"As we emerge out of the great disruption, we recognise a lot has changed in the world," Ms Conway said.
"This is the journey of our season."
