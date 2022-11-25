Josie Maxwell has a passion for sharing the stories of her beloved Filipino culture.
It is what motivates her each and every year in organising the Border's Fiesta Filipina, but this year holds special significance.
As with so many other events in the region and beyond in the past couple of years, the popular festival was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It returned Saturday though, with celebrations held at Albury's Commercial Club.
Mrs Maxwell said the theme for 2022 was "celebrating our reunion", for those in the Border Filipino community and also beyond with other groups in the region.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The fiesta is a time and opportunity for people to connect," she said.
"With the pandemic we couldn't get together, but we have new arrivals, an aging population that is isolated, and so we want people to come together."
Entertainment for the sold-out event included performances from other multicultural communities, in both music and dance.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.