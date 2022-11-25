INCUMBENT Bill Tilley and challenger Jacqui Hawkins will each create their own bit of Benambra history if they win Saturday's election for the Wodonga-based seat.
Mr Tilley has the chance to be the longest-serving Liberal Party member for the seat, while Ms Hawkins could become the first woman and Independent to hold the 145 year-old electorate.
"I'm getting plenty of positive feedback, you're never overly confident, you don't need take anything for granted but we'll see what happens," Mr Tilley said on Friday while at the Wodonga Cup meeting.
"If it's meant to be, it will be."
Ms Hawkins, who spent Friday afternoon at home after being at the prepolling booth in Wodonga in the morning, was "hopeful" of winning.
"It's up to the voters now, they have a very clear option; the same representative across 16 years or a local community Independent who can work across the community divide and who will never be in Opposition," Ms Hawkins said.
At the end of early voting on Friday night, there had been 21,190 votes recorded around half the electoral roll in the seat which extends from Rutherglen to Corryong.
Ms Hawkins told The Border Mail she was "subjected to intimidatory behaviour and threatening language from the incumbent" but added "I'm not going to go into the details".
She said she had lodged a complaint with the Victorian Electoral Commission which oversees polling booths.
"I'm not expecting anything to come of it but it's more so to have it on the record and if another incident occurred it would show a pattern of behaviour," Ms Hawkins said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Tilley declined to take questions from The Border Mail about the matter but did tell the ABC, it "is not language I would ordinarily use and don't recall using those words".
Benambra Greens candidate Luke Brady said he saw the discussion from a distance but heard no words.
"I just saw Bill, Jacqui and I think another of her volunteers and I just saw talking sternly," Mr Brady said.
Sportsbet on Friday had Ms Hawkins a $1.85 favourite to win, with Mr Tilley $1.90.
Mr Brady said "if I had to put money on someone it would be Jacqui", citing the flow of preferences she will receive from parties such as Labor and the Greens.
Liberal Democrat Victorian Upper House MP Tim Quilty, who has been at the Wodonga early voting station for the past fortnight, believes Mr Tilley will hold the seat in a "lineball" contest.
"If I had to guess I'd say Bill will hang on, that's just a gut feel," Mr Quilty said.
As for his own chances of remaining in parliament, Mr Quilty said he needed to have a primary vote of more than three per cent or otherwise he would be "no hope".
If he does lose Mr Quilty flagged a possible return to Wodonga Council where his wife Olga is now a councillor.
"It's definitely possible, it will depend if Olga wants to stay or not," he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.