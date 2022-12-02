THE North East is likely to go from having two representatives in the Victorian Upper House to none after counting is completed in the state election.
Four the past four years, Wodonga's Tim Quilty and Wangaratta's Tania Maxwell have sat in the Legislative Council for the Liberal Democrats and Derryn Hinch's Justice Party respectively.
Both do not believe they will be elected when the electoral commission reveals the result for Northern Victoria on December 13.
It is expected incumbents Wendy Lovell (Liberal, Shepparton) and Jaclyn Symes (Labor, Broadford) will be elected alongside Nationals' candidate Gaelle Broad from central Victoria.
The most likely North East candidate to succeed is Shooters, Fishers and Farmers nominee Josh Knight, who comes from Baranduda.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He has 5.12 per cent of the vote counted, which puts him above over micro-party candidates vying one of the five spots, however he is not optimistic.
"It's still going to be pretty tough," Mr Knight said.
"We're going to have to pick up below the line to get over the preferences deal of the others, particularly the Animal Justice Party and One Nation.
"We've still got a chance, but it's not a huge chance."
Meanwhile, the electoral commission expects to declare the final results in the North East lower seats of Benambra, Euroa and Ovens Valley by mid next week.
Returned Benambra MP Bill Tilley will vote for a new Liberal Party leader on Thursday following the resignation of Matthew Guy.
The Opposition's emergency services spokesman Brad Battin and returned Hawthorn MP John Pesutto will seek the leadership but Mr Tilley has declined to say who he will back.
Mr Battin, like Mr Tilley, is a former policeman.
Mr Pesutto was shadow attorney-general before losing his seat to Labor in the 2018 election.
