It's probable that the North East will be a black hole for Victorian Upper House MPs after the recent state election

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated December 2 2022 - 2:43pm, first published 2:42pm
Josh Knight is not hopeful of being elected, despite his group leading micro-parties in the Upper House count for Northern Victoria. Picture by Mark Jesser

THE North East is likely to go from having two representatives in the Victorian Upper House to none after counting is completed in the state election.

