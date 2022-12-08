The Border Mail
Van Hessen issues apology over Wangaratta stink after EPA notice served

By Ted Howes
Updated December 8 2022 - 12:59pm, first published 12:15pm
Foul smells emanating from the Van Hessen site at South Wangaratta raised the ire of residents which prompted a notice from the Environmental Protection Authority. Picture supplied

Operators of a sausage casing factory have apologised to the Wangaratta community for a vile stench that has permeated several parts of the community for weeks.

Ted Howes

