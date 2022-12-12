Jedd Longmire has signed with Collingwood in the VFL.
The 18-year-old, from Balldale, relocated to Melbourne in the last few days after being offered a contract by the Magpies.
Longmire, who split his time between the Murray Bushrangers, Corowa-Rutherglen and Assumption College this year, hopes the move will keep alive his dream of reaching the AFL.
"It's unbelievable," Longmire beamed.
"It's definitely something I won't take for granted.
"For me, the goal is still to get drafted and be on an AFL list and hopefully this can help with that, trying to play some good footy at VFL or NAB League level and see what happens throughout the year.
"If I don't end up getting drafted, playing the highest standard of footy I can is the goal.
"The security of being offered a contract so early helps a lot and the Bushrangers are still trying to get me in as a 19-year-old, so we'll see how that goes."
Collingwood was one of five VFL clubs Longmire spoke to, with North Melbourne, Essendon, Richmond and Northern Bullants also showing interest.
"I went to see all five clubs, spoke to the coaches and worked out between my manager and myself which one was going to be the best fit," Longmire explained.
"It was a little bit intimidating at first because you're rubbing shoulders with blokes that are in the AFL program.
"A couple of times I ran into Jack Ginnivan and Darcy Cameron at training, going in or out, and at first that was a little bit daunting but Collingwood were really good about it.
"They reassured me that I was capable of being at that level and that's why they wanted me there.
"It's been pretty good settling in so far and we've got a couple more sessions this week before Christmas."
Longmire is living in Maribyrnong with his former Roos team-mate Kaelan Bradtke, who's training with Richmond's AFL list, as the pair get accustomed to city life.
"We have training three nights a week, usually Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and sometimes we have a bigger Saturday session," Longmire said.
"I've got a job lined up, three days a week, to be a bit flexible with my footy and give me enough money to help me live and be financially stable.
"It's intense but it's probably the thing I needed, after last year, that higher standard, that next level.
"With the volume of running and the gym work they do, it opened my eyes up quite a bit into how much work goes in behind the scenes.
"I thought I had an idea of it but when you're actually doing it, it opens your eyes up a lot more."
Longmire starred for the Roos under-18s in their grand final defeat to Wangaratta, one of seven games he played at that level in 2022 with two appearances in the Ovens and Murray seniors.
Injury and school commitments restricted him to six NAB League outings with the Bushies but he hopes to have a better run in 2023.
"Last year was a little bit tough," Longmire reflected.
"I was in the spotlight of being a chance of getting drafted and it was a bit of a disappointing year for me.
"I still had a good year, down at Assumption for school footy, but a little bit of inconsistency throughout last season didn't really help.
"I had an injury early, in round three of the NAB League, and going in between the NAB League and school footy, which are two very different standards and paces, made it a bit tricky.
"But I still enjoyed every game and tried to make the most of every opportunity I got."
Longmire admitted there were mixed feelings to be moving on from his hometown club.
"Corowa's everything to me," he said.
"It's where I grew up and my family's pretty big there, I suppose, through Dad and then John playing there as well.
"Ever since I was a little kid, I wanted to play seniors at Corowa and I remember, when I was eight or nine, running out with the boys.
"To be honest, seeing how they're going at the moment is not great and I do feel pretty bad leaving at a time when they're struggling.
"I talk to Dad about it regularly but he said that I'm still trying to achieve the ultimate goal and Corowa's always going to be there.
"I've played there my whole life and I'll certainly miss it but I'll hopefully come back to it down the track.
"Hopefully, if this exemption gets approved for Murray, I can play four or five really strong games there, have a big pre-season down at Collingwood, put my best foot forward and see where it takes me.
"If that's to get drafted, so be it."
