Elenor Tedenborg made friends everywhere she went - in class, at work, in business, during parties, at the school gate and numerous other settings.
"I love people and I want to know their stories," she once told a friend.
On Friday, a mere fraction of those whose lives she has touched gathered riverside at Albury's Hovell Tree Park to honour Elenor's life and example.
The founder of wellness business Soul'd On Life and a former Border Mail photographer, Elenor shared her health journey openly through social media posts that focused on positivity, gratitude and making the most of each day.
And such themes featured in the tributes presented at her memorial, which also included music, the spreading of ashes by her partner Simon Bayliss and sons Charlie and Eli, and flowers thrown in the water.
Simon, whose speech was read out, said while Elenor had envisaged the occasion would be a time of sadness and loss, as well "it should be a time to remember the Swede".
"Her infectious humour and her ability to take the mickey out of herself to bring joy to people's lives," he said.
"Elenor wanted to help others and never wavered from her selfless actions to make others maximise their life experiences."
Sydney's Annika Enderborg, a fellow Swede who also shared a passion for photography, described some of her friend's loves, such as the beach and talking to people.
"Seriously, every few minutes we had to stop because she met someone she knew, it was nothing less than remarkable," Annika said in a supplied speech.
"She had an incredible gift of finding connections."
A message from Elenor's family in Sweden thanked everyone who had supported her in recent years.
"Elenor took the opportunity to slow down, enjoy every sunrise, every sunset and everything in between," her family said.
"Elenor saw the best in everyone, never stopped learning and took every opportunity that came her way."
