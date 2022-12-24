I was at a game in Melbourne a few years ago and there was an opportunity where Andrew could have lined up with the players before a game, but he sat in the dugout next to me, that's why the players love him because he's no show pony, There's two things I work on, you've got to have people skills and life skills, if you haven't got that, I don't want you. Andrew McDonald has both in spades. Highly respected cricket coach Warren Smith when quizzed on Australia's newest Test coach and Albury-raised Andrew McDonald