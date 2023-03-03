The tight-knit St Patrick's Cricket Club will welcome just the sixth player to reach the 300-game milestone on Saturday, March 4.
Jack Duck debuted in 1970-71 and is one of five brothers to have played with the club.
"When you think of St Pat's Cricket Club, for the average punter, the Duck name will come up," president Tony Maher suggested.
Kane Arendarcikas is the club's most capped player with 374 games, with the late Mark Awburn, Michael Cambey, Tony Hill and Dean Carroll in the exclusive Patties' club.
Carroll was a shy 16-year-old when he rocked up to training more than 30 years ago.
'I didn't say boo, but Jack just made you feel welcome, he's an idol of mine," he enthused.
Ironically, Carroll will be Duck's last captain as the away game against Wodonga Raiders at Emerald Oval in C2 grade will be his last.
"My career record is modest, but I'm good at leading people and I learnt the hard way," 62-year-old Duck explained.
"When I took over (the first grade captaincy) I was 24 and I was by far the oldest player, so learning how to deal with young people, build their confidence and trust was something I had to learn really quickly.
"I had good support and a mentor in Norm Wighton, he taught me a lot about leadership, wearing your values on your sleeve and living them every day."
Duck suggested his record was "modest", but he's amassed 5921 runs with four tons and a highest score of 128, along with 28 half-centuries.
He also has 61 wickets at 16.5, plus 97 catches.
A right-hand opening bat, Duck played 148 first grade games from 1976-77, with only a three-year stint in Griffith from 1992 halting that run.
Duck was never a stats man, but he was fiercely competitive.
"He probably had white line fever," great mate Steve 'Chuck' Chalmers offered.
"He's very quick-witted and a good sledger, but they were usually pretty subtle, the idea was he might have a little bit of a dig, but they (the opposition) wouldn't pick it up until the Wednesday (laughs)."
And even his opponents liked him.
"He epitomised St Pat's and was a good loyal cricketer, which you love in your club," former SS&A star Garry Purtell reasoned.
Duck has played seven grand finals for six wins, with the only loss against SS&A in first grade.
"St Pat's has always had strong values," he revealed.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We made sure our junior program is strong and focused on them as the future."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.