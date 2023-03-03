The Border Mail
St Patrick's Jack Duck to play 300th - and last - club game

By Andrew Moir
Updated March 3 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 12:31pm
Jack Duck will play his 300th club game for St Patrick's on Saturday, March 4. He had previously retired, but the club had wanted him to reach the milestone, so it will be his last. Picture by Mark Jesser

The tight-knit St Patrick's Cricket Club will welcome just the sixth player to reach the 300-game milestone on Saturday, March 4.

