Further pressure is being put on the developer of a proposed housing estate over plans to remove elm trees from Bright's entrance.
Ms Boyd and a group of advocates in support of the trees will meet with Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy on March 10 to discuss the petition and their concerns.
She said the project next to the Great Alpine Road had been done "without consideration or proper due process on many fronts" and questioned what else hadn't been considered.
"This whole project sounds farcical," Ms Boyd said.
"Twenty trees to begin with and no consideration or assessment for the forward planning and damage that will occur. This hasn't been assessed properly in any capacity."
Ms Boyd raised concerns with Neil Mitchell on 3AW on March 8 about the proposed 30-metre wide entrance to the estate and the trees at risk of removal.
Later on his show, Mitchell spoke with Deague Group chief executive Will Deague and asked him to confirm how many elm trees would be impacted by the development.
Mr Deague said only two mature trees and two saplings would be removed or re-positioned as part of the main intersection for the estate, but couldn't confirm how many others would be affected by the other two entrances on Tower Hill and Stacky Gully roads.
"It was approved last year in the development plan that there were 20 (tree) losses and further impacted, so we've actually minimised that down to four," he told 3AW.
"It's a staged project over six years and we're focusing on the problem at hand, which is the middle intersection."
Mitchell asked about the strain the added population of more than 300 new houses would put on Bright's services, including education, but Mr Deague wasn't sure if the town's lone school, Bright P-12 College, would be able to accommodate such an influx.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
