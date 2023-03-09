The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Bright tree petitioners to meet with Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
March 9 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bright residents have been vocal about stopping the removal of elm trees at the town's entrance to make way for a new housing development. Picture by Ash Smith

Further pressure is being put on the developer of a proposed housing estate over plans to remove elm trees from Bright's entrance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.