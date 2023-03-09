An inquest found on Thursday that an Albury doctor's "surgical error" was a contributing factor in the death of a man who died from complications after a bungled surgery.
The formal findings of deputy state coroner Erin Kennedy were announced after the inquest into the death of William John Edmunds 79, who died at Albury hospital on December 2, 2019, after undergoing a procedure on November 7 of that year.
"Mr Edmunds died as result of the complications of peritonitis which was contributed to by the surgical error made by Dr Liu-Ming Schmidt ... which gave rise to the requirement of the further surgical procedure performed on November 15 2019," Ms Kennedy said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.