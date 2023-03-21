The Border Mail
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren irked at continued Victorian hospital snub

Updated March 21 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 3:25pm
Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas with Northeast Health Wangaratta director of redevelopment David Ford and chief executive Libby Fifis during her visit last Thursday. Picture from Wangaratta Chronicle

WODONGA Council continues to be snubbed by the Victorian Labor government as it fights for a new Border hospital, but mayor Ron Mildren says a Labor win in the NSW election could be beneficial for its campaign.

