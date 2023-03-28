Colourful ice cubes full of paint that transform into a work of art on melting are being seen as a way of bringing people together.
The novel approach is being taken by Daylesford artist Gav Barbey in an exhibition at Hyphen's Playspace Gallery in Wodonga. Visitors are being encouraged to explore "diverse complexities" with ice, sound and paint.
Barbey said pigments would be placed into water, which was then frozen to create coloured ice cubes that transform into ice paintings when these melted onto paper, further evolving while drying.
"It's not until you go up close (to the paintings) that you see the fine detail," he said.
Barbey's work is enhanced by his colleague, Andrew Howie, who will be doing the lighting and sound for the exhibition, which opens on Friday, March 31 and ends on July 16.
Mr Howie said he hoped people who viewed the show would come in with an open mind while being taken on a journey "of imagination".
Barbey agreed, hoping the collaboration would encourage people to think about the change process and explore what "makes each of us unique".
"It's about trying to bring in an observation or a meditation in seeing that transformation from water and pigment into ice," he said.
Barbey said the pair drew inspiration from the Murray River as an "imaginary border" between people of one community, noting that, like melting ice, some people did not see the constant changes of the river itself.
As part of the exhibition, school children have been working with the artists to create their own works for the dot wall.
