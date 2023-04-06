Single lane access to Falls Creek is set to be restored by the end of April as recuperation works continue following a landslip.
Bogong High Plains Road has been closed since October 2022, but Major Road Projects Victoria said it was achievable to have it open by Anzac Day 2023, in time for the start of winter.
Whelans Group Investment has provided more than 30 specialised machines to allow crews to cut into the hill, push down debris and continuously remove more than 70 truckloads of material per day.
Since it took over the management of the works, Major Road Projects Victoria said it had assessed the situation and was confident single lane access to through traffic across the front of the landslip was achievable by Anzac Day 2023, but was subject to favourable weather and ground conditions.
Around 60,000 cubic metres of loose debris and material has been removed from the site, with crews to continue to work seven days a week to meet the goal.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
