Former Geelong superstar Steve Johnson will coach Yarrawonga for the first time in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Sunday, April 9.
The three-time Cats' premiership player signed a two-year deal with the O and M powerhouse last October.
Six months on, the biggest signing of the off-season will guide the grand finalists in the annual Easter match at Lonsdale Reserve, Mulwala, against Albury.
"There's a lot of excitement around the town and the club and that would be the same for all O and M clubs, it's going to be a big crowd and we're looking forward to it," Johnson said.
And while there's enormous excitement about the impact the former Sydney-GWS assistant coach will have off-field, there's similar anticipation of the on-field 'show'.
Yarrawonga boasts a stack of stars, including boom forward Leigh Williams and ex-Carlton forward Michael Gibbons in his first Easter game, while Albury has recruited 2019 Morris Medal runner-up Elliott Powell and ruck Isaac Muller, who tied for fourth last year.
