It was a grand trip that had been "brewing in the works for a while" for Wassim Saliba, but he knew he needed much more than just good intentions.
The prominent Border restaurateur had decided riding a bike all the way from Perth to his home town would be a tremendous way to raise funds for a worthy cause.
Mr Saliba, who owns La Maison on the Lincoln Causeway, has teamed up with good friend Gabor Holmik to ride the almost 4000-kilometre trek that they have named "In tents across Australia".
Mr Saliba said the training situation was far different for Mr Holmik, a dedicated cyclist "for a long time" who incorporated the pastime into his daily life.
"I knew I had to work on my personal fitness as to do something of that calibre is not something you do overnight," he said.
"I knew that I had to do some work, so for the past few months I've been committing to training. It was perfect timing and the opportunity was a no-brainer.
"We've been planning the trip for around four and a bit months."
Mr Holmik said it was important to raise some "worthwhile funds" while riding back from Perth.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I had plans to do it alone after I visited a friend in Perth, but Wassim wanted to get involved too," he said.
Mr Saliba said the training involved cycling anywhere between 30 to 120 kilometres "almost every day".
"We will be sleeping in tents along the way, which is a play on the words of what we are calling ourselves.
"I've got a bit of a taste for the ride over the course of the training, and it's especially good knowing we have a purpose for the trip.
"It really makes you want to try really hard and finish it."
Carevan's Leanne Johnson said she was "blown away" on hearing the news about the friends' plans.
"Wassim has been a massive support to us through the pandemic," she said. "He has carried us through ... I take my hat off to them, to see them embark on this journey is amazing."
Mr Saliba said the charity was close to his heart.
"We see how genuine and hardworking Carevan are and we want to do what we can for them," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.