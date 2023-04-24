THE 50th anniversary of the finish of Australia's participation in the Vietnam War has been recognised at Albury's Anzac Day dawn service.
Colonel Matthew Freeman, the commandant at the Army's Bandiana logistics training centre, referred to the milestone as he gave the guest speech at the ritual which attracted a large crowd.
"This year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War and we honour and remember the service of some 60,000 Australian men and women who served in the Vietnam War and their families," Colonel Freeman said.
"Tragically 523 Australians lost their lives in the war and over 3000 were wounded.
"Collectively we remember, reflect and honour them and gain a deeper faith in our nation and a deeper understanding of what it means to be free from oppression."
Colonel Freeman also spoke of the Gallipoli landing in World War I, the trigger for Anzac Day commemorations.
"The selfless actions displayed by the Anzacs, during what was doubtless a terrifying eight months long campaign, declared to the world that we were no longer simply auxiliaries to the British," Colonel Freeman said.
"The national traits of courage, selflessness, compassion and humour displayed at Gallipoli have since been synonymous with the Australian-New Zealand soldiers everywhere.
"These attributes must never be forgotten but should be celebrated each year at this time."
"I think it was a good turnout this morning," Mr Docksey said.
"I'm very pleased with the numbers, the weather is a big contributor of course."
Bugler Billy Stewart sounded The Last Post and the Reveille,
Only 14, it was The Scots School Albury student's third dawn service were he had playing duties.
Member for Farrer Sussan Ley laid a wreath on behalf of her constituents, because she would be elsewhere at the time of the 9am service where flowers are presented by community figures and organisations.
