One of the league's oldest players turned back the clock with a 10-goal display on Saturday, April 29.
Wangaratta's Michael Newton, who was drafted to Melbourne 19 years ago and turned 36 on Thursday, April 27, destroyed a gritty North Albury 18.19 (127) to 7.8 (50) in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
"There were a few big boys out there and they're all really good players, it was an eye-opener," North's Tom Anderson, who's in his first year from the Riverina Football League, said.
Newton missed the Pies' first two games, but returned in style against Yarrawonga in the grand final re-match last week, kicking three goals and taking a match-high 11 marks, a tremendous achievement considering the leading two players last year in Leigh Williams and Leigh Masters play for Yarrawonga.
North's lack of height was exposed when Julian Hayes, who's a fine player in his own right, had to give away size to Newton.
The Pies often use the big three in Callum Moore and Ben Reid in the forward line, but the latter, who turned 34 on Saturday, started in defence, while Moore played in the ruck.
Veteran Daine Porter and youngster Hunter Gottschling didn't take their places, although Mark Anderson returned.
Apart from Newton's effort, the other news out of the game was North's outstanding first half.
The rank outsiders kicked the first three goals and only trailed the perennial finalists by five points at half-time.
"We had a good energy in the first half and it was good to see we can stick it with the best, it was really enjoyable," Anderson added.
Josh Minogue kicked three goals, while coach Tim Broomhead was excellent, receiving strong support from Nathan Dennis and George Godde.
North's display, particularly the first half, will build confidence ahead of its home clash against the other winless team Wodonga Raiders.
