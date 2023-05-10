The Border Mail
Border mental health services are at capacity, with wait-lists growing

By Sophie Else
May 11 2023 - 3:30am
Communities and government need to strengthen preventative measures experts warn.
Immense pressure on mental health support services is creating difficulties for Border youth to access help.

