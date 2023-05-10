Immense pressure on mental health support services is creating difficulties for Border youth to access help.
Junction Support Services said more government investment was needed to keep up.
The Wodonga-based welfare organisation offered more than 40 programs "covering crisis accommodation, youth services, family violence support, disability services, education, driver education and more," chief executive Megan Hanley said.
"All our programs are fully subscribed; most have waiting lists."
Ms Hanley said there was "only so much" Junction could do as an organisation without additional government support.
"Junction, and all organisations, are providing the best service possible with the resources available," she said.
"We are aware of the issues, and we need investment from government to address them."
Ms Hanley said Junction, which in an early intervention role would organise for a young person to be referred to a specialised mental health provider, had been prominent in advocating for additional support for young people.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We've been calling for all levels of government to fund early intervention programs, such as the Wodonga Youth Foyer and the Wodonga Project," she said.
Senior clinician for headspace Albury-Wodonga Michalla Baumann said while services were in need, especially given the long wait-lists, headspace offered a "while-you-wait option".
Counsellor Shantelle Melbourne, of Nodoka Consulting, said she felt there were not enough community networks to support youth.
"Everything is on a wait-list and it can be too late in some instances," she said. "It's also very limited to what's available"
Ms Baumann said young people aged 12-25 should reach out to see what services could be of help.
"I'm constantly hearing from parents who say they are desperate and don't know where else to go," she said.
"Often they've received a diagnosis and they're feeling worried and under-resourced.
"I can't help wondering if this has inadvertently contributed to the increasing strain on services.
"We can't keep up, and we certainly never get used to turning people away."
For support call headspace on (02) 6055 9555 or https://headspace.org.au/ or Lifeline 13 11 14 or https://www.lifeline.org.
