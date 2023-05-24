The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Drunk man left Dederang Hotel before spate of near misses in his car

By Wodonga Court
May 24 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel John Cardwell, pictured at the Dederang Hotel. He almost caused multiple crashes after leaving the venue while heavily drunk on August 19 last year.
Daniel John Cardwell, pictured at the Dederang Hotel. He almost caused multiple crashes after leaving the venue while heavily drunk on August 19 last year.

A heavily intoxicated driver who swerved across the road, slowed to a walking pace on a highway before speeding above the limit and almost hit oncoming vehicles has been told he was lucky not to kill anyone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.