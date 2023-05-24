As part of his fight to build a new hospital for the Border region, Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren has called for help from North Victoria One Nation MP Rikkie-Lee Tyrrell to seek a meeting with Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas "after months of being snubbed".
Cr Mildren said he had spoken to Mrs Tyrrell and other politicians in a bid to be heard by the minister but had been met with silence, a situation he said was "extremely frustrating" as six months had passed since the Victorian and NSW governments signed a $558 million deal to upgrade Albury hospital.
Mrs Tyrrell said she was happy to use her parliamentary influence to play a role in giving Wodonga Council a voice in parliament.
"I'm just trying to play cupid in this little relationship, I've been trying to hook them up, to get them that meeting," she said.
Cr Mildren said he feared if action wasn't taken soon to discuss alternative options to the Albury hospital upgrade - ideally, a greenfield site for a new hospital - "time would run out". "All we want is a face-to-face meeting with the minister and her people to go over the options and the things that are available and the solutions that we've got to some of the problems," Cr Mildren said.
"And the longer that we get stalled, the harder it is to then move into talking about the solutions because other things get locked into place.
"So really, we should have been having the conversation with the minister in January to talk about some of the things that have since transpired."
"Because we're a Victorian Council, we need to work with the Victorian health minister," Mr Mildren said.
"Minister Thomas grew up in this part of the world - we think we can offer some solutions, that will be a really good legacy for her to leave to her home country."
Mrs Tyrrell said she had tried several avenues to arrange for Minister Thomas to come to the table with Wodonga Council.
"She's really starting to not only get on my nerves, but test my patience," Mrs Tyrrell said. "So I have an adjournment matter left on this matter before I really bring the daggers out.
"And I could potentially ask for the premier himself to reconsider her portfolio if she's not going to take this position seriously handed to one of his MPs - it's not rocket science, all of the council is asking is for her to come and hear them out.
"Even if she can't physically make it here, she could do it on a Zoom link."
The Border Mail has contacted Mary-Anne Thomas' office for comment.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.