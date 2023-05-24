The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren, One Nation MP Rikkie-Lee Tyrrell join forces

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated May 24 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One Nation MP Rikkie-Lee Tyrrell and Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren meet on Tuesday outside Wodonga's council building as part of their bid to meet with Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas. Picture by Tara Trewhella
One Nation MP Rikkie-Lee Tyrrell and Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren meet on Tuesday outside Wodonga's council building as part of their bid to meet with Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas. Picture by Tara Trewhella

As part of his fight to build a new hospital for the Border region, Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren has called for help from North Victoria One Nation MP Rikkie-Lee Tyrrell to seek a meeting with Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas "after months of being snubbed".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.