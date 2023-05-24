Riverina has won through to the five-six playoff at the NSW Combined High Schools girls basketball tournament, to be held on Thursday, May 25.
The home zone won its first game on Tuesday, May 23, but then suffered losses to two power outfits before responding with a 79-36 win over North West at Albury's Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on Wednesday, May 24.
"There's some terrific pedigree here with youngsters that have had grandparents play for Australia," Riverina School Sport executive officer Terry Willis said.
Billabong High's (Culcairn) Tarnee Wilson is part of the team, along with Albury High's Georgie Salinger and Ellie Lyons, who was superb against North West.
