AN Albury councillor says Farrer MP Sussan Ley is "morally bankrupt" for calling the Indigenous Voice to parliament "divisive".
Darren Cameron was commenting after the council held an Aboriginal flag-raising ceremony in QEII Square on Monday May 29, 2023 to mark Reconciliation Week.
Ms Ley last week told The Border Mail via a spokesman that her Liberal Party opposes the "currently divisive proposal" for a Voice.
Cr Cameron, who stood for the Labor Party against Ms Ley in last year's federal election, chided the deputy Liberal leader.
"To describe the Voice as divisive when it is an attempt to unify and recognise the mistreatment and injustices done to Indigenous people is wrong," Cr Cameron said.
"I think she is morally bankrupt to make that statement."
Ms Ley declined to reply.
Albury mayor Kylie King was asked by The Border Mail if the city would take a position on the Voice.
"Council is not likely to take a position on the Voice," she responded.
"I'd imagine that our message would be for everyone to be as prepared with all the information, to understand the facts and use your voice in the way you wish to when the referendum comes around."
However, the council previously passed a motion, as part of its Reconciliation Action Plan, calling on the federal government to support "reforming our constitution to enshrine a voice to parliament for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples".
Cr Cameron, who did not attend the flag-raising due to work, said: "I'll be voting yes and I'm proud to say Albury has already adopted a position to support it."
Wiradjuri elder Aunty Edna Stewart, who conducted the welcome to country at the flag-raising, declined to comment on Ms Ley's referendum stance.
She will be voting yes but is concerned at a lack of information on the Voice.
"I'd like to know more about it, I don't think there is enough out there for the community to understand it," Aunty Edna said.
"I do see a little bit of an ad on TV, but maybe a bit more in communities, sharing it."
Reconciliation Week's theme is Be a Voice for Generations, which aims to encourage reconciliation through everyday activity.
Cr King said it's "a time for all Australians to learn and to explore how each of us can contribute to achieving reconciliation".
