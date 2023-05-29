The Border Mail
Darren Cameron rebukes Sussan Ley over view on Indigenous Voice

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
May 29 2023
Aunty Edna Stewart welcomes onlookers to Wiradjuri country before the QEII Square flag-raising. Albury Council's chief executive Frank Zaknich and Aboriginal community development officer Mark Dodd watch on. Picture by Mark Jesser
AN Albury councillor says Farrer MP Sussan Ley is "morally bankrupt" for calling the Indigenous Voice to parliament "divisive".

