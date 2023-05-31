The Border Mail
Sidelined Wangaratta defender Jamie Anderson to miss season with injury

By Andrew Moir
May 31 2023 - 2:00pm
Jamie Anderson is comforted by Wangaratta's Did Simpson Medal winner Callum Moore after last year's three-point grand final win.
Sidelined Wangaratta defender Jamie Anderson won't return this year in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

