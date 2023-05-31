Sidelined Wangaratta defender Jamie Anderson won't return this year in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The 31-year-old ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the final home and away round game last August, but was originally hoping to return by late July.
"No, I won't get back this year, the recovery's been a bit slower than anticipated, probably going to run out of time," he revealed after watching the Pies demolish Lavington on Saturday, May 27.
It's a bitter blow for not only one of the league's best defenders, but also one of the nice guys.
Anderson missed last year's grand final win over Yarrawonga, with younger brother Mark admitting early in the finals campaign he was heartbroken to see him miss the chance to potentially become a premiership player.
He missed the previous grand final win in 2017, rejoining the club the following season after two years there in 2014-15.
Unfortunately, Anderson had a series of serious injuries, with three shoulder reconstructions, prior to arriving back at the Pies.
"Everything's going fine, but with major injuries it's taken a bit longer than expected and it was going to have to be a pretty perfect recovery to get back and play this year, it doesn't look like it's going to happen, so the focus now is on the start of pre-season and being ready by then," he suggested.
Anderson and fellow key defenders Michael Bordignon and Dylan Van Berlo have formed the nucleus of the Pies' miserly defence from 2018-2022.
Meanwhile, the Pies will carry a four-match winning streak into the away game against Myrtleford on Saturday, June 3.
It will be the club's last game for 22 days with Wangaratta Rovers the regular season's only standalone Sunday fixture on June 25.
The Pies are coming off a 59-point caning of Lavington and coach Ben Reid was delighted to debut another teenager in Waitai Tua.
"We had three 18-year-olds in Waitai, Braeden (Marjanovic) and Will (O'Keefe), they played in our thirds flag last year," he said.
"They played a mature-bodied side (in Lavington) and will get a heap out of it.
"As much as it's good to bring in a Cal Moore (ex-AFL player and 2021 Morris medallist) and those sort of guys, these guys are the important ones, you bring your own 18-year-olds in to get a taste of senior footy, they'll be better for it this year, but they'll be even better for it next year."
