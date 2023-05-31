The Border Mail
Border region residents grill Albury hospital revamp project team

By Ted Howes
Updated May 31 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 6:00pm
The information session at Lavington Square begins on Wednesday afternoon. Picture by Mark Jesser
Border residents had a chance to grill the Albury hospital redevelopment project team on Wednesday, with mixed views from the dozens who attended information sessions at Wodonga and Albury.

Local News

