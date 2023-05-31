Woman charged after alleged armed incident at Wodonga wake bailed

A woman accused of a drunken armed Wodonga burglary that left the victims feeling uneasy in their home has been bailed.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court on Wednesday heard Natasha Ashmore will face further charges stemming from the day, after allegedly assaulting a security guard while being kicked out of Elgin's Hotel.
The court heard she had smuggled in vodka to the venue and had drunk about 15 shots while inside with her brother, Matthew Ashmore, on April 6.
After being ejected and allegedly assaulting the bouncer, Natasha Ashmore allegedly got into a verbal altercation with those attending a wake at a Lawrence Street home.
A heated fight was caught on security cameras, showing the residents picking up vacuum poles and a shovel and punches being thrown.
Matthew Ashmore allegedly hit a woman with the shovel, landing blows to the back, head and face.
The Ashmores walked back towards their mother's home on nearby Lyndren Street and were arrested.
Items, including a butchers knife with blood, was seized at the fight site.
Natasha Ashmore told the court on Wednesday said she had no memory of the incident.
Magistrate Peter Dunn said the risk posed by Ashmore could be reduced by her living in Wollongong.
She faces charges of aggravated burglary with an offensive weapon for allegedly entering the home while armed.
Other charges include affray and intentionally causing injury.
The 42-year-old will return to court on July 13.
