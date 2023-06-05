The Border Mail
Bonza says Albury to Sunshine Coast flight 'one of the best performers'

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated June 5 2023 - 8:51pm, first published 8:00pm
Bonza chief executive officer Tim Jordan alights from the inaugural flight into Albury from the Sunshine Coast on April 7. Picture by Mark Jesser
Bonza chief executive officer Tim Jordan alights from the inaugural flight into Albury from the Sunshine Coast on April 7. Picture by Mark Jesser

Bonza says its direct flights from Albury to the Sunshine Coast have been a raging success but wants to "earn the respect of Aussie travellers" before increasing the frequency of the route.

