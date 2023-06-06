The Border Mail
Home/News/Education

Bendigo's Fr Rob Galea visits Albury for rock concert for students

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated June 6 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fr Rob Galea will perform to more than 800 Albury-Wodonga students in a faith-based rock concert for the first time in four years. Pictures by Mark Jesser.
Fr Rob Galea will perform to more than 800 Albury-Wodonga students in a faith-based rock concert for the first time in four years. Pictures by Mark Jesser.

'Let the words you speak always be full of grace' was the message behind the heel tapping, body moving youth concert at Albury's entertainment centre this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.