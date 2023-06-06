'Let the words you speak always be full of grace' was the message behind the heel tapping, body moving youth concert at Albury's entertainment centre this week.
More than 800 students from across 10 different Sandhurst Diocese Catholic Schools in the region attended Ablaze Youth Festival as part of the FRG Ministry and Sandhurst Youth Ministry, which featured Bendigo-based priest Fr Rob Galea and his band.
The team performed the full-scale rock concert on Monday for older primary students and on Tuesday for secondary students and also for Catholic education staff.
Organiser of the event David Walker said it was fantastic to see the event back in town again after four years.
"There was so much excitement," he said.
"Kids were sitting in the theatre 30 minutes before the performance began just buzzing with a huge amount of energy."
Mr Walker said it was much more than a concert.
"It's also an experience where the students might encounter God or Jesus at a very personal level - it doesn't always happen or often, but it's about encouraging them in their faith and nurturing them too," he said.
Mr Walker said the purpose of the concert was to 'encourage, stimulate and nourish'.
"It's a focus on religious education and faith development throughout the schools," he said.
Saint Monica's Primary School student, Harper De Koeyer, 12, said the event was "really fun".
"It's so great," Harper said of the amount of students that showed up.
Fellow grade-6 student, Deacon Abel, 12, said it was 'good to get together as a community'. "We have taken part in prayer and singing songs together," Deacon said.
Saint Monica's teacher Anne-Marie Hoodless said it was a great opportunity for students from other Catholic schools across the region to come together.
"It's amazing to see the participation," she said.
"The band is really taking the time to interact with the singing and dancing.
"We are really lucky to have the opportunity this year."
