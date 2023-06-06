The Border Mail
Home/News/Education

Wodonga TAFE officially opens its Trades Training Centre

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated June 6 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAFE CEO Phil Paterson 'cuts the tape', with board chair Allison Jenvey and education manager Nicholas Wagner.
TAFE CEO Phil Paterson 'cuts the tape', with board chair Allison Jenvey and education manager Nicholas Wagner.

A new $8.5 million investment in training infrastructure on the Border will support up to 140 students a day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.