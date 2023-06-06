A new $8.5 million investment in training infrastructure on the Border will support up to 140 students a day.
Wodonga TAFE officially launched its Trades Training Centre on Moorefield Park Drive on Tuesday, June 6, in a ceremony attended by federal and state MPs as well as local government, education and Defence representatives.
Chief executive Phil Paterson said the multi-level building included modern classrooms catering to multiple trades with mobile pod enabled training aides and simulation environments.
"Importantly, the Trades Training Centre provides the capability to deliver electrotechnology and plumbing," he said.
"These two key trades are in high demand in our region, and that demand is only set to continue with the Riverina redevelopment joint venture expecting to commence construction in 2024-2025."
Mr Paterson said Wodonga TAFE provided training for both NSW and Victorian students and apprentices, helping to address current and future skill needs and "we are also proud to welcome the Australian Defence Force in the delivery of specialist training capability".
Wodonga TAFE board chair Allison Jenvey said the board established a strategy, innovation and growth committee more than six years ago to encourage "blue sky thinking".
"As you can see, this Trades Training Centre is a very positive outcome of this initial planning and development process."
Mr Paterson thanked the design and building partners, Premier Building, GHD and Q1, noting the construction had continued throughout the worst of the COVID restrictions.
"Despite the challenges, we welcome the fantastic outcome - a fantastic education facility supporting our learners, our industry and our community," he said.
The project received $2.89 million federal funding through the revitalising TAFE campuses across Australia fund and $1.2 million from the Victorian TAFE equipment facilities fund.
