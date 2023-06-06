The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Ray White Albury North sells Tannyth Cottage on Blackmore Street at auction

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 6 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This three-bedroom home on Blackmore Street in West Albury, known as Tannyth Cottage, sold under the hammer for $850,000 on June 6. Picture by Ray White Albury North
This three-bedroom home on Blackmore Street in West Albury, known as Tannyth Cottage, sold under the hammer for $850,000 on June 6. Picture by Ray White Albury North

A three-bedroom West Albury home with views of the city sold under the hammer on June 6 after bidding from two parties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.