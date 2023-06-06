A three-bedroom West Albury home with views of the city sold under the hammer on June 6 after bidding from two parties.
The Blackmore Street property, known as Tannyth Cottage, was snapped up for $850,000 at auction.
An opening offer of $800,000 was accepted by Ray White Albury North auctioneer James Kerley, before it was upped to $820,000.
It prompted a response of $830,000, before an increase to $840,000.
The leading bidder took the offer to $850,000, which got the home on the market and was enough to secure it.
The agency passed in a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house on Swindon Way in Thurgoona at $725,000.
Constructed in 2021 in Brooklyn Fields estate, the property attracted a first-up offer of $700,000, which was beaten by a vendor bid of $725,000 and then passed in.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
