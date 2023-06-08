The Border Mail
Wodonga Council financial plan stirs query at high debt forecast

By Anthony Bunn
June 9 2023 - 5:30am
Road to financial future is looking perilous for Wodonga Council based on forecasts in its 10-year financial plan.
WODONGA Council has come under fire for its long term financial forecast which has the city facing a $37 million deficit in 2031-32.

