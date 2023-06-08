Former Northeast Health Wangaratta chair Jonathan Green will replace Matt Burke as head of the Albury Wodonga Health board.
Mr Green will be one of five new additions to come on as directors from July 1, alongside former deputy chief executive of Safer Care Victoria Ann Maree Keenan, past Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust chair Ashley Boyd, Cohuna Hospital chair Ross Dallimore and Mercy Disability chief executive Trent Dean.
On June 30, the terms of Mr Burke, Doug McRae, Catherine Pritchard, Dr Kristy Robson will come to an end, with Angela Verde, Dr Rowan O'Hagan, Dr Jim Mackie and Jo-Anne Mazzeo to stay on for another term.
It will see the board return to nine members after it operated with eight for three years.
"These are leaders and public health experts of the highest calibre," Mr Burke said.
"In Jonathan Green, AWH has secured an exceptional leader with more than a decade of experience as a public hospital director.
"He's a local, having grown up in Wangaratta and moving to Albury-Wodonga in 2015. He has a keen understanding of our unique operating environment, the challenges in running a cross-border health service, and our opportunities for the future."
Mr Burke, who served on the board for 10 years, came under fire at February's annual meeting for planning around the new Albury-Wodonga hospital, but said the current directors should be proud of their legacy.
"We've seen pandemics, border closures, huge infrastructure investments and exponential growth in demand for our services. There is never a dull moment in public health administration," he said.
"Securing $558 million for a new border hospital has been a highlight and we leave the board in the knowledge that the future of healthcare in the region is very bright.
"As board members we are stewards of the organisation, it's the staff who are the heart and soul."
Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
