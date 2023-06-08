The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Jonathan Green to take the reins of Albury Wodonga Health board

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 8 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Wodonga Health's board will be led by former Northeast Health Wangaratta chair Jonathan Green, with Matt Burke to depart.
Albury Wodonga Health's board will be led by former Northeast Health Wangaratta chair Jonathan Green, with Matt Burke to depart.

Former Northeast Health Wangaratta chair Jonathan Green will replace Matt Burke as head of the Albury Wodonga Health board.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.