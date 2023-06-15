TIM Rogers was "a young music nerd" when he first discovered The Who.
The You Am I frontman remembered being struck by the physicality of the English rock band.
He had two cassettes: a Greatest Hits compilation and Tommy, their fourth studio album in 1969 presented as a rock opera telling the story of Tommy Walker.
"When I first saw the film as a kid I was equally terrified and thrilled by it!" Rogers said.
"Not all of it's good; any fan of The Who would admit that!
"But as a narrative it's a little fantastical and silly and absolutely brilliant."
ARIA Award-winning rock band You Am I will pay homage to one of their greatest influences, The Who, when they play their legendary album Tommy, as well as a set of Who classics, live across the country in July and August.
They will be fronted by two of Australia's most accomplished female rock voices, Hayley Mary and Sarah McLeod, who will share vocals with Rogers to bring the songs to life.
Living in country Victoria, Rogers said collaborating with Mary and McLeod raised the project to a whole new level.
"A lot of shows can get a bit blokey," Rogers said.
"When Sarah and Hayley agreed to join the tour that was the final kick.
"We've been a band for 30 years and we've always respected them as friends and performers."
Mary said she was excited to perform one of rock's most influential albums, by one of the world's most revered bands, with some of Australia's finest musicians this winter.
"Tommy is like A Clockwork Orange meets Almost Famous in album form; a dark eccentric and cutting critique of fatherlessness and fame and that rings truer now than ever," she said.
"I can't wait to sink my teeth into the disturbing themes and help bring some of these colourful characters to life across the country."
McLeod agreed: "I have always loved You Am I, they are a killer band with such swagger, I've always wanted to play with them. We've talked about all sorts of collaborations for years but playing Tommy in its entirety takes the cake, this is going to be so epic!"
The You Am I The Who's Tommy Tour starts at Caloundra on July 26, followed by Tweed Heads, Brisbane, Newcastle, Thirroul, Sydney, Frankston, Albury, Melbourne, Geelong, Adelaide, and ending in Perth on August 18.
