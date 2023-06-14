HOMELESSNESS has grown faster in Wangaratta than in Wodonga over recent years, a new report has found.
It found there was a 42 per cent rise in those living rough in Ovens Valley, which includes Wangaratta, and a 25 per cent spike in Benambra which is centred on Wodonga.
As of 2021, there were 218 people without a permanent roof over their head in Ovens Valley and 235 in Benambra.
Junction Support Services client services manager Rhianna Coleiro, who oversees programs to help the homeless across the North East, thought the numbers were greater in reality.
"I would suggest the figures are even higher than that, we know there can be hidden homelessness with couch surfing and people living in overcrowded dwellings," Ms Coleiro said.
She said there had been an increase from Melbourne residents shifting to the country during COVID outbreaks and that combined with fires, floods and inflation "really made it hard in the homeless space".
Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy was not surprised, saying complaints to his office about housing were growing.
"It's just not that easy for people on a really tight budget to get anywhere to stay," Mr McCurdy said.
Some of those in difficulty have bedded down along the Ovens River.
"You don't have to walk very far off the beaten track to find people sleeping rough or in a tent and with kids too," Mr McCurdy said.
Albury's St Vincent de Paul Society housing services co-ordinator Shantelle Lidden said the homelessness rate in her city would have grown at the same rate as North East Victoria.
"We have people currently living in their cars in the Wilson Street car park because there are no options," Ms Lidden said.
"They're continuing to apply for rentals but they're getting nowhere, so it's very dire."
Ms Coleiro, Mr McCurdy and Ms Lidden all said the data shows the need for more government investment in social housing.
But they also note that is a long-term solution and fixes are required in the short term.
Ms Coleiro said support services with work and education were also needed to stabilise housing recipients, to ensure they have tools to benefit into the future.
