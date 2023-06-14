In 1976, one of Noel Trainor's mates in Sydney used to give blood.
"He said, 'why don't you come along?'," Mr Trainor said.
And so the now-Albury resident did - 400 times in fact, both blood and plasma, over the ensuing 47 years.
Mr Trainor's milestone donation took place at the Lifeblood Albury Donor Centre, David Street, on World Blood Donor Day, Wednesday, June 14.
"It's something that doesn't take much time or cost you anything, really, and it means that you can help so many more people, keep people alive who might not be as fortunate," he said.
National Blood Donor Week, which ends on Saturday, June 18, includes a specially-designed bandage around the theme "birds of a feather save lives together".
IN THE NEWS:
Lifeblood spokesperson Shae Burns called on everyone "to join our flock of lifesavers".
"With one in three of us needing blood or blood products in our lifetime, donors like Noel Trainor can't do it alone," she said.
"Albury Donor Centre needs nearly 200 additional donors to join their ranks over the next two weeks."
Mr Trainor, a retired computer engineer who worked 33 years with Telstra, said donating to Lifeblood had become part of his routine.
Far from being nervous about the process, the 72-year-old says "I get worried if I can't donate".
The grandfather of six encouraged others to join him in becoming a blood or plasma donor.
"People need to donate, especially now with winter time, there's a lot less number of people donating because of flu and COVID and stuff," he said.
Donations can be booked via the Donate Blood app, by calling 13 14 95 or visiting lifeblood.com.au.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.