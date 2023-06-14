'Using grog' led to abuse, assault of cop outside property in the early hours

Alcohol played a substantial role in turning an otherwise "intelligent" young West Albury man into an abusive person who attacked police, a court has heard.
Corey James Murray repeatedly tried to confront another man outside a Jacaranda Street home before turning his attention to officers.
When they arrived at the property on April 1, just before 5.30am, Murray strenuously resisted police efforts to keep the peace.
Ultimately, Albury Local Court heard on Wednesday, June 14, this resulted in the 27-year-old pushing one officer in the chest, in the process striking his victim to the chin.
"Yes, alcohol was a substantial factor in the commission of the offences," defence lawyer Dominique Lardner submitted to magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
Murray pleaded guilty to charges of assault police and hinder police.
Ms McLaughlin said there was evidence before the court that Murray was an intelligent man, but this had been betrayed by the violence linked to him being drunk.
"The obvious thing to state is police do a difficult job on behalf of the community," she said.
Ms McLaughlin said they were simply trying to keep Murray and the other man apart.
But if we did not have police doing that, she said, the outcome would be "complete disorder" in the community.
Ms McLaughlin said it was "not the most serious case" of assaulting police and that Murray did not mean to strike the victim to the face, given this did not, for example, involve a punch.
She convicted Murray and placed him on an eight-month community corrections order with supervision, as well as ordering he complete 90 hours of unpaid work.
"I hope the supervision will continue to assist you in your rehabilitation."
The court was told how police were called to the property over reports of a domestic violence incident.
When they arrived they were confronted by the the sight of Murray and another man in a "heated" argument.
"The accused appeared intoxicated and highly agitated," police said.
