Police investigate break-ins at homes under construction in Wangaratta

Police are investigating a spate of break-ins at new homes in Wangaratta.
Four properties under construction on Wedge Court, near the Wangaratta Golf Course, were broken into on Wednesday night or Thursday morning.
Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson said the building sites were targeted sometime between about 7pm and 7am.
"The offenders have obviously used a vehicle," he said.
"We'd be seeking information in relation to any suspicious vehicles around construction sites throughout the Wangaratta area.
"They've taken fixtures and fittings and building equipment.
"A variety of power tools belonging to different builders have been taken."
The homes are at lock-up stage.
Forensic officers have attended the scene.
Detective Leading Senior Constable Thompson said there had been recent break-ins at other building sites, but nothing of this scale.
"It's disappointing to see this type of criminal activity in town," he said.
"If anyone has information they can contact police on (03) 5723 0888."
