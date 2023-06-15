The Border Mail
Police investigate break-ins at homes under construction in Wangaratta

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 15 2023 - 10:24am, first published 10:15am
Wedge Court, near the Wangaratta Golf Court, was targeted on Wednesday night or Thursday morning. Picture by Google Maps
Police are investigating a spate of break-ins at new homes in Wangaratta.

